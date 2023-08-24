Aberdeen’s bravery pleases Barry Robson after Hearts battle back in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s bravery pleases Barry Robson after Hearts battle back in Sweden

By Press Association
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq battle for the ball (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq battle for the ball (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson praised his team’s bravery after they came from two goals down to get a Europa League draw at BK Hacken.

Goals in the last 14 minutes from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin gave the Dons an excellent platform to reach the group stages when they host the Swedish champions next Thursday night.

Aberdeen were well worth their 2-2 play-off first-leg draw and substitute Jamie McGrath had a debut goal ruled out for offside after the hosts were reduced to 10 men in stoppage-time in Gothenburg.

The Dons created chances throughout the game and were eventually rewarded for a bold approach.

Robson told RedTV: “First and foremost people need to realise they are a proper football team.

“I knew they were, I could tell by the players they moved on for a couple of million quid, and I know they have a very strong budget as well.

“I knew it was going to be a very difficult game for us.

“You could see us really pressing aggressively high and they are a really good side who can release the ball and get through you at times, and they did.

“We stayed brave with it and I thought the difference between the two halves was, when we get the pressing side right and actually started to handle the ball better…

“That’s what I said to them at half-time, all the things we work on every day with the ball, when they did that, and brought the two together, Hacken really struggled with us. We looked like a proper outfit.”

Robson added: “We are a work in progress but you can see the way we want to be and the speed we want to bring to the game, and the excitement.

“We were maybe a bit gung-ho and dangerous at times but I would rather do that than sit in.”