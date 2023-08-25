Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will have enough energy to face St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident his squad can show the energy needed against St Mirren on Sunday following their European exploits.

The Dons came from two goals down late on to seal a 2-2 Europa League play-off first-leg draw against Swedish champions BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday night.

They are now looking for a first cinch Premiership win of the season when they travel to Paisley on Sunday.

“In my experience of doing it a lot of years under Derek (McInnes), and I did it a lot of years as a player with international and European football, so I know the demands of it,” former Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Robson said.

Bojan gets us back in the game ⚽@bojanmiovskii pic.twitter.com/zYqFV2RxN9 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 25, 2023

“But if you’ve got a good mentality it helps you a lot. We know St Mirren will be really fresh, which is great for them, but we know we have a fit team, we have a young team, we have an an energetic team.

“So we will be able to bring that again at the weekend, I have no fears on that.

“And it comes back to the squad that we are trying to build, that we have built. We have got players that can come in and affect the game and bring speed to it.”

Robson, who made Finland defender Richard Jensen his 11th summer signing on Wednesday, added: “It’s a squad effort, it always is and always will be, especially in this day and age with the speed of the games.

“Different types of games are going to need different types of players. We have tried to build a squad that can cover all bases.”

Not a bad way to score your first Dons goal.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1yesmIWzCB — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 25, 2023

Robson has been keen to keep his players grounded after their late fightback in Sweden.

“It’s half-time and I’m not getting carried away,” he said.

“I wanted the players to go over to applaud the fans after the game because they had spent a lot of money and time to go over there and help them, and the fans did help them.

“But I tried to get in pretty quickly and right after the game my mind was on St Mirren.”