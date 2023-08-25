Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will have enough energy to face St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will have enough energy to face St Mirren

By Press Association
Barry Robson has no doubts his players will have energy in Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson has no doubts his players will have energy in Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident his squad can show the energy needed against St Mirren on Sunday following their European exploits.

The Dons came from two goals down late on to seal a 2-2 Europa League play-off first-leg draw against Swedish champions BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday night.

They are now looking for a first cinch Premiership win of the season when they travel to Paisley on Sunday.

“In my experience of doing it a lot of years under Derek (McInnes), and I did it a lot of years as a player with international and European football, so I know the demands of it,” former Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Robson said.

“But if you’ve got a good mentality it helps you a lot. We know St Mirren will be really fresh, which is great for them, but we know we have a fit team, we have a young team, we have an an energetic team.

“So we will be able to bring that again at the weekend, I have no fears on that.

“And it comes back to the squad that we are trying to build, that we have built. We have got players that can come in and affect the game and bring speed to it.”

Robson, who made Finland defender Richard Jensen his 11th summer signing on Wednesday, added: “It’s a squad effort, it always is and always will be, especially in this day and age with the speed of the games.

“Different types of games are going to need different types of players. We have tried to build a squad that can cover all bases.”

Robson has been keen to keep his players grounded after their late fightback in Sweden.

“It’s half-time and I’m not getting carried away,” he said.

“I wanted the players to go over to applaud the fans after the game because they had spent a lot of money and time to go over there and help them, and the fans did help them.

“But I tried to get in pretty quickly and right after the game my mind was on St Mirren.”