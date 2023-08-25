Kevin Sinfield says England’s pre-World Cup setbacks are bringing squad together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield says England’s pre-World Cup setbacks are bringing squad together

By Press Association
England defensive coach Kevin Sinfield believes the squad are closer together after their recent setbacks (John Walton/PA)
England defensive coach Kevin Sinfield believes the squad are closer together after their recent setbacks (John Walton/PA)

Kevin Sinfield insists England have remained united despite being buffeted by multiple setbacks before the World Cup has even begun.

Fiji’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday completes a warm-up campaign that has seen England’s record deteriorate to four defeats in five matches, leaving them bereft of form ahead of their pivotal Pool D clash with Argentina on September 9.

Some of the challenges facing Steve Borthwick’s men – such as the bans for high tackles issued to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola – have been of their own making, but injury has struck too.

Anthony Watson has followed Jack van Poortvliet out of the original 33-man squad named by Borthwick and there are concerns over two more frontline stars in Tom Curry and Elliot Daly.

Sinfield insists that despite the adversity, England’s squad is showing no signs of splintering into cliques.

“We were a tight group already, but how you handle those setbacks and those obstacles are really important to how the team moves forward and how the team functions,” defence coach Sinfield said.

“After each one of those blows – if you call them that – we’ve got back up and gone again. We’ll continue to do that. These obstacles will continue to bring us closer together.

Captain Owen Farrell, right, will miss England's opening World Cup match through suspension
Captain Owen Farrell, right, will miss England's opening World Cup match through suspension (Niall Carson/PA)

“In another group, in one that wasn’t as experienced or as hungry to do well, it might have been really, really challenging for us.

“When things start to pull apart there are fractures – groups start to break off and spend time together, sitting together and having separate meetings. There is none of that.

“They are very much together. Meal time shows you a lot of that – where people sit, the time they spend together. And on the field, how hard they work.

“Performances haven’t been where they have needed to be, but we are having constructive conversations too.

“The players are working together and nobody is blaming anybody – they are the signs that let you know we have a good group.”

One consolation England have taken from the cloud hanging over their World Cup preparation is that the events have left them battle-hardened for the weeks ahead.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason. We understand that when you’re preparing for something like this, improving is never a straight line,” Sinfield said.

Sinfield says the England camp is a tight-knit group despite the adversities
Sinfield says the England camp is a tight-knit group despite the adversities (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We didn’t envisage encountering as many challenges as we have had, but it will prepare us for what’s to come when we get to France.

“In many ways the fact that we’re dealing with this now hopefully makes it easier for us when we get to France.

“The group are pretty tight, we’ll continue to fight and move forward and be better against Fiji.”

Joe Cokanasiga has been called into camp as cover in the event England suffer any more injuries to the back three.