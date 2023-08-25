Juanma Lillo in ‘continuous contact’ with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juanma Lillo in ‘continuous contact’ with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
Manchester City assistant boss Juanma Lillo takes charge of the team this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City assistant boss Juanma Lillo takes charge of the team this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City assistant boss Juanma Lillo says he will be in continuous contact with absent manager Pep Guardiola this weekend.

Lillo is set to take charge of the champions’ next two fixtures – starting with Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United – as Guardiola recovers from back surgery in Spain.

Guardiola underwent the procedure earlier this week and is not due to return until after next month’s international break.

Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo
Lillo (centre) is in his second spell on Guardiola’s backroom team (Nick Potts/PA)

However, Lillo – who rejoined the City backroom staff this summer after a year away – insists all his direction will still come from his fellow Spaniard.

The 57-year-old, who took the club’s pre-match press conference, said: “The contact is continuous. Telephone, video call – everything.

“He is watching Sheffield United right now. What’s important is his health – that’s what matters – but that doesn’t keep him from being who he is.

“He’s fully focused on the team, fully focused on the match.

“We’re not going to do a video conference because he doesn’t want that. He wants us to have a face to face here but he is within the messages that are going to be relayed.”

Lillo says Guardiola is in good spirits after what the club described as an “emergency” but “routine” operation.

“What he is telling us is that the surgery has been successful, but that his recovery has to take the necessary time,” Lillo said. “He feels fine and I’m happy to see him. He’s recovering correctly.”

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola underwent surgery after last week’s victory over Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

After winning the treble last season and starting the new campaign with back-to-back Premier League wins, the set-up Guardiola has left in Lillo’s hands seems well-tuned.

The experienced Lillo, whose coaching career has taken him to countries including Mexico, Colombia, Mexico, Japan and China, said: “If Pep is here he directs the sessions, he is focused and there are certain habits but plenty of the staff have been working here for a while and we’re trying.

“Nevertheless whenever Pep is here it’s so much better.”

City have bolstered their squad this week with the signing of highly-rated Belgium winger Jeremy Doku but Lillo is wary of expecting too much of the 21-year-old too soon.

He said: “Every time a new player arrives we think that they’re going to bring something, they’re going to help the team.

“But right now it’s not about him and placing responsibility upon him.”