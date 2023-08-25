Rangers’ Champions League bid on hold to focus on Premiership – Leon Balogun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers’ Champions League bid on hold to focus on Premiership – Leon Balogun

By Press Association
Keep focus on the league this weekend, says Rangers defender Leon Balogun (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leon Balogun has stressed that Rangers’ Champions League ambitions have to be put on hold to focus on their cinch Premiership game against Ross County on Saturday.

The Light Blues drew 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox on Tuesday night with the crucial return game against the Dutch side in Eindhoven next Wednesday night.

However, Balogun, who returned for a second spell at the Ibrox club in the summer, insists all attention must be on the match against the Staggies, especially since the Govan side lost in their first league game of the season against Kilmarnock, which preceded a home victory over Livingston.

Asked if the performance against PSV was more like Rangers, the 35-year-old defender said: “You have to park that. We have to try to play to our best ability tomorrow.

“I think you saw a massive improvement against PSV, especially the second half.

“There’s bits to take from that game that we have to use going forward.

“But Ross County is always a tough game. They always make it difficult for teams and we know we will face a tough challenge there.

“Their start to the season has probably been a mixed bag but a strong performance against Celtic (2-4), so we definitely have to be ready and up for a fight before we think about wanting to play and force our game on to them.”