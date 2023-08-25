Fury fighting talk and remembering Stokes century – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Soccer

Gary Neville had an idea who could Phil in at left-back for United.

Prediction or concern from KP?

Chelsea CANNOT lose to Luton tonight — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2023

Boxing

Tyson Fury issued a warning.

When you come for the king you better not miss @francis_ngannou They’ve all tried, they’ve all failed. I am inevitable Francis. The outcome will be the Gypsy King having his hand raised in the Kingdom #Riyadhseason #FuryNgannou https://t.co/ufcDcDM48m pic.twitter.com/KHQO2YvvHv — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 25, 2023

Cricket

Four years ago today Ben Stokes hit his remarkable 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1.

4 years ago today… HAPPY BEN STOKES DAY 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zey5bqZmzW — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2023

And three years ago James Anderson also achieved something special.

Snooker

The Rocket delved into the archives.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo hurt his hand during Dutch GP practice.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2 Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Lando Norris was fastest for McLaren.

We don't always pay attention to the timesheets in practice, but one look can't harm right? 😉#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/5W4sOd3C6B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 25, 2023

Stroopwafels were proving popular.

Fan zone fun, with a side of Stroopwafel! 🤩#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/fKvDTm9hJu — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 25, 2023

AJ was in attendance.

Williams were ready for the race weekend.

Back in business 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HM96j6RjLb — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 25, 2023

As was Valtteri Bottas.

Niki Lauda was remembered.

A tremendously missed individual ❤️#OnThisDay, Niki Lauda achieved his 25th and final victory in the Netherlands 🏆#DutchGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/MLZ7hQPrd3 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

A fashion statement from Zhou Guanyu.