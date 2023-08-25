Fury fighting talk and remembering Stokes century – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association August 25 2023, 6.20pm Share Fury fighting talk and remembering Stokes century – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4671736/fury-fighting-talk-and-remembering-stokes-century-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Tyson Fury was in confident mood (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25. Soccer Gary Neville had an idea who could Phil in at left-back for United. Phil https://t.co/OmTjyo5iXW— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 25, 2023 Prediction or concern from KP? Chelsea CANNOT lose to Luton tonight— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury issued a warning. When you come for the king you better not miss @francis_ngannouThey’ve all tried, they’ve all failed.I am inevitable Francis. The outcome will be the Gypsy King having his hand raised in the Kingdom #Riyadhseason #FuryNgannou https://t.co/ufcDcDM48m pic.twitter.com/KHQO2YvvHv— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 25, 2023 Cricket Four years ago today Ben Stokes hit his remarkable 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1. 4 years ago today…HAPPY BEN STOKES DAY 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zey5bqZmzW— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2023 And three years ago James Anderson also achieved something special. ⏪ England vs Pakistan, 2020🙌 #OnThisDay, history was made6⃣0⃣0⃣ for @jimmy9!@Laithwaites | #VintageMoments pic.twitter.com/K0dQFSvqqq— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2023 Snooker The Rocket delved into the archives. Where it all began! pic.twitter.com/COCSyTixGT— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) August 25, 2023 Formula One Daniel Ricciardo hurt his hand during Dutch GP practice. A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023 Lando Norris was fastest for McLaren. We don't always pay attention to the timesheets in practice, but one look can't harm right? 😉#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/5W4sOd3C6B— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 25, 2023 Stroopwafels were proving popular. Swapping tyres for Stroopwafels. 🧇 (We got hungry). 😆#ShotOnSnapdragon pic.twitter.com/jeRTmcTQJG— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 25, 2023 Stroopwafel anyone? 🇳🇱 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/pBi0lUzNys— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 25, 2023 Fan zone fun, with a side of Stroopwafel! 🤩#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/fKvDTm9hJu— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 25, 2023 AJ was in attendance. 🤝 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/qRkrVp0IqY— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 24, 2023 Williams were ready for the race weekend. Back in business 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HM96j6RjLb— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 25, 2023 As was Valtteri Bottas. Practice 1 🇳🇱🏁#VB77 #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vVZC6k2cWp— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 25, 2023 Niki Lauda was remembered. A tremendously missed individual ❤️#OnThisDay, Niki Lauda achieved his 25th and final victory in the Netherlands 🏆#DutchGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/MLZ7hQPrd3— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023 A fashion statement from Zhou Guanyu. New threads for the #DutchGP. 👌 pic.twitter.com/7xBQbQutUd— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 25, 2023 Those boots. 😮💨#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9VapgBpuT6— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 25, 2023