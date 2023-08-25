Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix after breaking wrist in practice

Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix after he suffered a broken wrist in Zandvoort.

Ricciardo, who was due to take part in only his third comeback race, crashed out of practice on Friday and was in obvious pain when he emerged from his AlphaTauri cockpit.

The 34-year-old Australian was immediately taken to the medical centre before he was transported to a nearby hospital with his left arm in a sling.

A subsequent X-ray confirmed Ricciardo had sustained a break to the metacarpal on his left hand.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix with a break in his hand after his FP2 incident, and will be will be replaced by Liam Lawson. Get well soon Daniel!#DutchGP #F1 @danielricciardo @AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/5sz5TSkaK5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

He will be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, 21, with the New Zealander to make his Formula One debut.

A statement from Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri team read: “After today’s incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out.

“An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend. The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery.”

The flashpoint happened just 10 minutes into the second running when Oscar Piastri and Ricciardo crashed at relatively low speed within moments of each other at the same corner.

an X-ray confirmed Daniel sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of the #DutchGP weekend 👇 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 25, 2023

Australian Piastri, who has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, lost control of his McLaren through the banked left-handed Turn 3 before slamming into the barriers.

Moments later, Ricciardo, who appeared distracted by the sight of Piastri’s wounded machine, locked up under braking before following his compatriot into the tyre wall. He was still holding the steering wheel when he made impact with the Armco.

“Ah f***, my hand, f***,” he said over the radio.

Following Ricciardo’s dismissal by McLaren at the end of last season, and his career in apparent tatters, Ricciardo was handed a second chance by AlphaTauri, racing in Hungary and Belgium before the sport’s summer break.

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, was hopeful of using the concluding 10 rounds to prove he was worthy of a promotion back to Red Bull in place of Sergio Perez.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Piastri and Ricciardo are stopped by the barriers on the banking! #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZO4e6ntCM5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

But his plans now hang in the balance. The races come thick and fast, with the Italian Grand Prix to follow next weekend, and it is unclear at this stage when Ricciardo will be able to return to the cockpit.

When the action resumed after Ricciardo’s crash, Lando Norris denied Max Verstappen a practice double by setting the pace.

More than 300,000 spectators will descend on the coastal town of Zandvoort, 30 miles outside of Amsterdam, as the sport emerges from its summer slumber.

The majority of whom will do so in the expectation of watching Verstappen march to his ninth consecutive victory – equalling a record set by Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull in 2013 – as he closes in on a hat-trick of world championships.

Lando Norris topped second practice (Tim Goode/PA)

But McLaren’s Norris raised the suggestion he could spoil Verstappen’s homecoming party after he ended the day with the fastest time.

While practice speed is treated with caution, the British driver edged out Verstappen, who was fastest in the first running, by just 0.023 seconds. The impressive Alex Albon finished third for Williams, one place ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion finished three tenths adrift in his Mercedes with team-mate George Russell only 14th in the order.

Ricciardo’s team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, finished fifth with Pierre Gasly sixth and Sergio Perez, 125 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, seventh.