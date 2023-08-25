Keely Hodgkinson out for revenge in bid for 800m title at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Keely Hodgkinson out for revenge in bid for 800m title at World Championships

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson breezed into the 800m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson breezed into the 800m final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson admits she is out for revenge after setting up an 800m showdown with Athing Mu and Mary Moraa at the World Championships.

The trio are the favourites for the podium ahead of Sunday’s final in Budapest.

Hodgkinson came home in one minute 58.48 seconds to win her semi-final on Friday as she looks to upgrade last year’s silver after being beaten by the USA’s Mu in Eugene.

Kenya’s Moraa beat her to gold at the Commonwealth Games – just days after Mu forced her to settle for second – and Hodgkinson is hunting victory in Budapest.

“I do (owe them), I’d say so. It’s not going to be easy and you can’t count out anyone else in the final, it’s not just us three,” said the Olympic silver medallist.

“I’m relishing the competition so fingers crossed. I’ve worked really hard all year, I know what shape I’m in.

“I don’t know how the race is going to go, I can only control what I do. I’m going to black out everyone else, focus on my own thing and see what I come away with.”

Jemma Reekie wins her 800m semi-final
Scotland’s Jemma Reekie won her 800m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jemma Reekie also made the final after a late burst – having been last with 150m left – earned her a semi-final victory in 2mins 00.28secs.

“That wasn’t the plan. I didn’t mean to do that but I just stayed calm,” she said. “I knew my speed was good and I just thought, ‘power down that home straight and hope the gaps open up’.

“They always do in the 800m but I won’t be planning to do that race tactic in the final.”

Earlier, Morgan Lake reached the high jump final after a clearance of 1.92m.

“There were a lot of nerves on the opening bar, that was the main thing,” she said. “On the first bar I didn’t actually realise it was my go and I was tightening my shoelaces up and saw my name on the board.

“Then I had to run over to my mark and I think just then I hadn’t had the right prep into that first bar, which was a rookie error – you need to always know your order.”