On this day in 2014: Man Utd break British record to sign Angel Di Maria

By Press Association
Angel Di Maria, pictured left with Louis van Gaal, completed his ill-fated move to Manchester United on August 26, 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Angel Di Maria, pictured left with Louis van Gaal, completed his ill-fated move to Manchester United on August 26, 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United smashed the British transfer record when they completed the signing of Argentina’s Angel Di Maria on this day in 2014.

The Red Devils, in a rebuilding phase following the departure of their hugely successful manager Sir Alex Ferguson the year before, paid £59.7million for the then 26-year-old.

Di Maria, brought in by the club’s new Dutch boss Louis van Gaal, arrived at United fresh from helping his old club Real Madrid seal their 10th European title the season before.

Angel Di Maria did not enjoy a successful season at Old Trafford on or off the pitch
Angel Di Maria did not enjoy a successful season at Old Trafford on or off the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

Di Maria said at the time of his signing: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester United. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Spain and there were a lot of clubs interested in me, but United is the only club that I would have left Real Madrid for.

“Louis van Gaal is a fantastic coach with a proven track record of success and I am impressed by the vision and determination everyone has to get this club back to the top – where it belongs. I now just cannot wait to get started.”

However, things never really clicked for Di Maria at Old Trafford on the pitch. He also endured a fairly miserable time off it, after an attempted burglary at his home in February 2015.

Less than a year later, he joined Paris St Germain, and told the French media that he did not have a great relationship with Van Gaal.

Di Maria kisses the World Cup trophy after Argentina's victory over France in Qatar last year
Di Maria kisses the World Cup trophy after Argentina’s victory over France in Qatar last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Di Maria spent seven years at PSG before joining Juventus in 2022.

Last year was a special one for him, as he played and scored in the World Cup final as Argentina beat France on penalties.

Earlier this summer he rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, his first European club after leaving Rosario Central in 2007.