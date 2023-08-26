Kasey McAteer’s brace earns Leicester victory at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kasey McAteer’s brace earns Leicester victory at Rotherham

By Press Association
Kasey McAteer (left) scored twice for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
Kasey McAteer (left) scored twice for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

Leicester left it late to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 win at Rotherham.

It had been a spirited display from the Millers but Kasey McAteer’s double proved enough for Enzo Maresca’s side, who snatched maximum points with seven minutes left to play.

Rotherham thought they had taken a ninth-minute lead when Jordan Hugill flicked in Cafu’s wicked corner but referee Simon Hooper ruled it out after consulting his assistant.

Leicester were instead celebrating in the 12th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho delivered to the back post for McAteer to nod beyond goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Only a solid tackle from Tyler Blackett denied Leicester a second when Stephy Mavididi threatened.

Fred Onyedinma’s cross then found Cafu but his looping header back across goal went over the Leicester crossbar.

Rotherham again caused trouble down the right and Ollie Rathbone’s deflected cross had to be clawed away from trouble by Mads Hermansen.

Ricardo Pereira then tested Johansson with a powerful strike from range but the former Foxes goalkeeper managed to keep hold of it.

Leicester launched a counter-attack just before the break, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall setting Mavididi through down the left but he took the effort on his right foot and it was gathered by Johansson.

The home side made a positive start to the second half with Andre Green rising highest from Cafu’s corner but his effort was off target.

They made the pressure count after 53 minutes when Green crossed for Onyedinma, whose flicked header snuck in at the far post.

Rotherham were restricting the visitors to shots from distance, with Wout Faes being denied by a block and Callum Doyle firing over.

A more intricate move led to a shot from Mavididi but it was held by Johansson.

Substitute Jamie Vardy was lurking in search of a winner and had a great opportunity from Dewsbury-Hall’s centre but Blackett got in the way. Cesare Casadei then headed straight at Johansson in the aftermath.

The winner came after 83 minutes. Doyle picked out McAteer who took the ball onto his left boot and curled an effort into the far corner.

Rotherham could have levelled again but substitute Tom Eaves could not head in Dexter Lembikisa’s cross from close range.