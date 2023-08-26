Celtic booed off by home support following goalless draw with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic booed off by home support following goalless draw with St Johnstone

By Press Association
Callum McGregor and his Celtic team could not find a way past St Johnstone (Steve Welsh/PA)
Callum McGregor and his Celtic team could not find a way past St Johnstone (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic drew a blank against St Johnstone and needed two excellent second-half saves from Joe Hart to prevent the Perth side pulling off a shock win.

Dimitar Mitov celebrated his first call-up to the Bulgaria squad by making a hat-trick of saves from Matt O’Riley, who should probably have done better with at least two of the chances.

But Celtic otherwise struggled to test the Saints goalkeeper in a flat goalless display and only mustered five shots on target in total.

The visitors handed out three debuts after losing their previous four matches, but they looked compact before both Dara Costelloe and substitute Stevie May were denied by Hart.

The draw keeps Celtic a point ahead of Rangers in the cinch Premiership, but a second below-par performance in a row following their Viaplay Cup defeat at Kilmarnock did little for their confidence ahead of their of their trip to Ibrox next Sunday.

Celtic had a new-look central defence amid injuries to all other options. Gustaf Lagerbielke was handed his home debut while Liam Scales made his first Celtic appearance in 18 months after spending last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Alistair Johnston made his first appearance of the season after an ankle injury, while David Turnbull and Yang Hyun-jun came in.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean handed debuts to loan signings Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Costelloe.

MacLean had bluntly told his players their previous performance at Ross County was unacceptable and he dropped captain Liam Gordon and May to the bench, while there was no place for Ryan McGowan.

Johnston set up the first chance, which Kyogo Furuhashi swept just wide first time.

Turnbull’s deft corner was met on the volley by O’Riley, only for Mitov to push the ball over the crossbar and the Denmark Under-21 international had another effort stopped before setting up Yang to blaze over.

St Johnstone’s only half-chance in the first 45 minutes fell for Luke Jephcott, who sliced wide from Graham Carey’s free-kick.

O’Riley had his best chance early in the second half when Johnston’s cutback found him unmarked, but the midfielder again could not beat Mitov from close range.

It was clear Celtic needed a spark come the hour mark and Brendan Rodgers put on Anthony Ralston, Sead Haksabanovic and Liel Abada.

Haksabanovic, playing in a number 10 role, soon set up O’Riley, but the midfielder was stretching with his right foot and missed the target.

Gordon replaced the injured Considine in the Saints central defence before Mitov turned Haksabanovic’s 25-yard strike past the post.

Saints almost stunned the home fans with their first attack of the half. Costelloe flicked the ball over Scales on the byline and volleyed an effort which was heading for the top corner, only for Hart to flick out his hand and divert it behind for a corner.

Furuhashi hit a half-chance wide before Saints had another great chance when Carey sent May clear. Hart narrowed the angle and blocked the shot before Carey sent the rebound over.

Substitute James Forrest headed Ralston’s cross over, but there was no late onslaught and Mitov saved comfortably from Abada during eight minutes of stoppage-time before the final whistle was met by boos among the home fans.