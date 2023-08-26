James Wilson on the spot as Port Vale continue impressive run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Wilson on the spot as Port Vale continue impressive run

By Press Association
James Wilson scored the only goal (John Walton/PA)
James Wilson scored the only goal (John Walton/PA)

James Wilson’s second-half penalty handed improving Port Vale a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Carlisle.

Andy Crosby’s side have now won three and drawn one since their opening-day hammering at Barnsley.

Carlisle, meanwhile, remain winless this term after promotion via the play-offs in May.

The hosts bossed the early stages, with Nathan Smith and Wilson both going close.

Eventually Carlisle replied, with Owen Moxon firing just over the top following Callum Guy’s smart pass.

Guy himself went close soon after, with his terrific strike from distance being superbly beaten out by Vale keeper Connor Ripley.

Vale thought they had scored shortly before the interval but Ethan Chislett was thwarted by an assistant referee’s flag.

The hosts did strike shortly after the restart, from the penalty spot. Carlisle keeper Jokull Andresson tugged back Chislett in the box, leaving Wilson to coolly slot home from the spot.

The lead was almost doubled soon after when Alex Iacovitti lashed a shot just over.

Carlisle almost levelled when Sean Maguire headed Jack Armer’s cross inches wide.