Aldershot too strong for Wealdstone

Aldershot were too strong for Wealdstone in a 3-1 victory at the EBB stadium.

Aldershot were the ones to strike first through a powerful shot from Ryan Glover 32 minutes in.

Lorent Tolaj and Jack Barham had chances come their way in the first half, but were not able to double the Shots’ lead.

Eventually they managed to do so when, after Barham had a shot saved, Josh Stokes converted the rebound (54).

Stokes then went on to get his brace in the 76th minute, before Wealdstone grabbed a consolation with Sean Adarkwa scoring a close-range tap in (77).