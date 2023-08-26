Stevenage and Portsmouth share spoils after double dismissal

Stevenage and Portsmouth both had a player sent off during an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Pompey’s Joe Rafferty and Boro’s Jake Forster-Caskey were shown red cards by referee Simon Mather when a 50-50 challenge turned into a skirmish on the floor during the second half of the League One clash.

Jamie Reid’s header forced an outstanding save from Will Norris early on.

Alex MacDonald’s delivery should have led to the opening goal, but Aaron Pressley’s limp shot from close range went over.

Abu Kamara fired a powerful attempt straight down the throat of Taye Ashby-Hammond before Boro’s Jordan Roberts hit the post from outside the box.

Rafferty and Forster-Caskey were sent off at the start of an eventful second half.

Substitute Elliott List found Roberts in the box with five minutes left to play, but the forward could not find the net.

Referee Mather was forced off the field with an injury and replaced by fourth official Stephen Finch in the closing stages.

However, neither side could find the back of the net as the match finished 0-0.