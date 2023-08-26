Ryan Wintle’s late penalty earns Cardiff win over Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Wintle’s late penalty earns Cardiff win over Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Ryan Wintle scored the late winner from the spot (Nigel French/PA)
Ryan Wintle came off the bench to fire home a 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot as Cardiff earned their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The game seemed to be drifting towards a draw until former Cardiff player Will Vaulks was adjudged to have handled the ball as he dived to head clear a cross from the left.

Referee Darren Bond had no doubt it was a handball and Wintle calmly stepped up to slot the ball inside the left post to give new manager Erol Bulut his first taste of victory in the Championship.

It was cruel luck indeed for battling Wednesday, who thought a goal from their inspirational skipper Barry Bannan was going to be enough to earn them their first point of the season after gaining promotion from League 1.

Bannan completed a final quarter revival for Wednesday with a superb left-footed shot from the edge of the ‘D’ that flew past Jack Alnwick and hit the top left corner.

It was nothing less than the visitors deserved for the concerted period of pressure they applied after going down 1-0 two minutes into the second half. Ike Ugbo’s third goal in four games had given the Bluebirds the lead after a below-par first half from both teams as they sought their first win of the Championship campaign.

Bulut had demanded more goals from his side and he would have been bitterly disappointed that Yakou Meite sent a point-blank header wide on the half-hour mark.

But there was no hiding his joy when one of his other new signings Ugbo, who joined from French Ligue 1 side Troyes in the summer, smashed home from close range.

The irrepressible Aaron Ramsey had a hand in the build-up down the right and his measured pass to Perry Ng allowed the full back to cross to the far post. Callum O’Dowda headed back across goal and Ugo chested the ball down before volleying into the roof of the net.

O’Dowda should have made it 2-0 five minutes later when Joe Ralls sent him racing clear into the box. He was through one-on-one with Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez, but the Colombian on loan from AC Milan came out on top as he cleared the shot with his legs.

After that it was all Wednesday moving forward and threatening to add to Cardiff’s miserable run of home form.

Alnwick was forced to making a flying save to keep out a Josh Windass header in the 68th minute and then Windass headed agonisingly across goal from a Bannan cross.

Bannan’s strike got Wednesday on level terms on 76 minutes before the added-time penalty drama secured a precious win for the Bluebirds.