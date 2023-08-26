Emile Acquah’s brilliant equaliser earns a point for Barrow against Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emile Acquah’s brilliant equaliser earns a point for Barrow against Wrexham

By Press Association
Emile Acquah scored a briliant goal to earn a draw for Barrow against Wrexham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Emile Acquah’s stunning goal rescued a point for Barrow in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

The visitors should have led by more than Elliot Lee’s penalty at half time and Acquah made them pay with a fine equaliser early in the second half.

Wrexham’s goal came from the spot after 12 minutes. Ollie Palmer was fouled by Tyrell Warren and the visitors’ leading scorer Lee stroked the resulting penalty down the middle for his fifth goal of the season.

Wrexham had already gone close through Will Boyle’s header, which was well saved by Paul Farman, and Jake Bickerstaff, who saw his shot blocked by the keeper’s foot after the midfielder had slipped him in.

In a dominant first half for the Dragons, Farman got a firm hand to Palmer’s lobbed shot and a further chance went begging when Boyle nodded across the face of goal, with Palmer and Bickerstaff inches away from converting.

Barrow struggled to create anything going forward and it took until the 44th minute for their first effort on goal, which came through Warren’s wild effort.

The home side started the second half far more purposefully and drew level seven minutes after the restart.

Kian Spence found Acquah 20 yards out and he turned his defender before sending an inch-perfect curling strike into the top corner.

Barrow almost scored a second moments later, but Spence was narrowly wide with a fierce shot as the two teams shared the spoils.