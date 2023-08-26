Notts County survive late scare to edge Tranmere win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County survive late scare to edge Tranmere win

By Press Association
Connell Rawlinson was on target for Notts County (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Connell Rawlinson was on target for Notts County (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Notts County continued their impressive start to life in League Two but survived a late scare to beat Tranmere 2-1.

Goals from David McGoldrick and Connell Rawlinson gave the hosts a deserved advantage, with Josh Hawkes reducing the arrears late on.

Having dominated the opening exchanges, Luke Williams’ side were rewarded in the 12th minute – McGoldrick taking the ball in his stride before firing it in off the post.

The hosts almost doubled their lead moments later, but Macaulay Langstaff was unable to turn home Jodi Jones’ teasing delivery.

The hosts saw two efforts denied by the woodwork along with Dan Crowley putting a his shot wide from close range early in the second half.

However, they finally made their dominance count as defender Rawlinson finished from inside the area.

But having used all five substitutes, Cedwyn Scott was forced off through injury, meaning the Magpies played the remaining five minutes plus injury time with 10 men.

Ian Dawes’ side did pull one back when Hawkes swept the ball beyond Aidan Stone, but the hosts were able to hold on.