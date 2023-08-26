Notts County survive late scare to edge Tranmere win

Notts County continued their impressive start to life in League Two but survived a late scare to beat Tranmere 2-1.

Goals from David McGoldrick and Connell Rawlinson gave the hosts a deserved advantage, with Josh Hawkes reducing the arrears late on.

Having dominated the opening exchanges, Luke Williams’ side were rewarded in the 12th minute – McGoldrick taking the ball in his stride before firing it in off the post.

The hosts almost doubled their lead moments later, but Macaulay Langstaff was unable to turn home Jodi Jones’ teasing delivery.

The hosts saw two efforts denied by the woodwork along with Dan Crowley putting a his shot wide from close range early in the second half.

However, they finally made their dominance count as defender Rawlinson finished from inside the area.

But having used all five substitutes, Cedwyn Scott was forced off through injury, meaning the Magpies played the remaining five minutes plus injury time with 10 men.

Ian Dawes’ side did pull one back when Hawkes swept the ball beyond Aidan Stone, but the hosts were able to hold on.