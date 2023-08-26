Harrogate end slump with home win over 10-man Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harrogate end slump with home win over 10-man Morecambe

By Press Association
George Thomson was on target for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
George Thomson was on target for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)

Harrogate ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-0 home triumph over 10-man Morecambe.

Luke Armstrong and George Thomson got the goals as the North Yorkshire team registered their first home win of the season in Sky Bet League Two.

A sorry afternoon for the Shrimps was summed up by the misfortunes of centre-back Farrend Rawson, who conceded a first-half penalty, converted by Armstrong, before being yellow carded for his protests.

He was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute after fouling James Daly, with Thomson going on to curl the subsequent free kick into Stuart Moore’s top-right corner.

Thomson had earlier seen his 19th-minute shot on the turn parried by Moore, with Rawson adjudged to have handled Sam Folarin’s follow-up effort.

The Shrimps defender vehemently argued that the ball had thudded into his ribs but Armstrong drilled the spot-kick into Moore’s bottom-left corner, with Rawson and fellow centre-back Jacob Bedeau cautioned for their continued remonstrations.

Thomson went on to spectacularly rub further salt in the wounds from 25 yards after Rawson’s dismissal.

The visitors did not manage their first – and only – shot on target until the 86th minute, with Adam Mayor’s firm drive from the edge of the box tipped over by Mark Oxley.