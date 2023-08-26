Sam Hoskins nets late winner as Northampton beat struggling Cheltenham

Sam Hoskins struck a late winner to earn promoted Northampton a 1-0 victory at struggling Cheltenham.

The only goal of a largely uninspiring game arrived in the 88th minute after a ball over the top of the home defence from Sam Sherring left Hoskins with only Luke Southwood to beat.

He finished confidently for his third of the season and Cheltenham rarely troubled Max Thompson in the Cobblers goal.

The Robins are yet to score in six league and cup games this season, leaving them bottom of the early League One table.

Will Ferry sent a shot over the bar for the home side in the third minute, but Northampton went on to control much of the opening period.

Patrick Brough smashed ab effort wide in the 17th minute and Kieron Bowie was off target after good work from Louis Appere in the 23rd minute.

Sherring then saw a header hit the bar following a Marc Leonard corner five minutes later.

Elliot Bonds curled an effort over the bar in the 61st minute and Luciano D’Auria-Henry’s header was kicked away by Sherring in the six-yard box as Cheltenham showed an improvement, but Hoskins had the final say as Northampton made it seven points from their last three games as they adjust to life at the higher level.