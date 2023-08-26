Dominic Poleon scores twice to give Ebbsfleet win over Kidderminster

Dominic Poleon bagged a brace as Ebbsfleet bounced back from last weekend’s hammering at Gateshead by brushing aside 10-man Kidderminster 3-0.

Poleon, who scored last Saturday as the Fleet went down 4-1 in the north east, struck in the 21st minute after Kidderminster failed to clear their lines, brushing off one challenge then rifling home.

The hosts doubled their advantage after 29 minutes thanks to Poleon, who beat the offside trap to latch on to Nathan Odokonyero’s pass before cutting on to his right foot and finishing past Christian Dibble.

Kidderminster’s day worsened as Alex Penny was given his second booking after bringing down Darren McQueen in the 35th minute, meaning they had to play more than half the match a man down.

Luke O’Neill’s clever back heel on the stroke of half-time put Ebbsfleet three goals to the good and while they were unable to find a way through after the break, they had done enough to secure the points.