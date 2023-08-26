Shaq Forde and Theo Archibald on target as Leyton Orient beat Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaq Forde and Theo Archibald on target as Leyton Orient beat Cambridge

By Press Association
Leyton Orient’s Theo Archibald was on target (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Leyton Orient’s Theo Archibald was on target (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Leyton Orient recorded their first win of the season as they beat Cambridge 2-0 at Brisbane Road.

The visitors, who began the match as league leaders, had no answer to a determined home side who scored through Shaq Forde after 29 minutes and Theo Archibald in the 57th minute.

It was a memorable first league start for striker Forde, signed on a season-long loan from Watford.  The 19 year-old was on hand to turn a deflection into the net following a Jordan Graham shot .

The O’s nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when winger Archibald, a persistent menace to the U’s throughout the afternoon, rattled the crossbar with a thunderous shot from outside the box.

The visitors posed little threat, although O’s keeper Sol Brynn was forced into a save when Sullay Kaikai broke free just after the interval.

Archibald was rewarded for his influential performance when he gathered a pass from Tom James and drove the ball past Jack Stevens from 15 yards.

Full of confidence, the O’s continued to play purposefully to complete a convincing victory.