Dagenham and Redbridge up and running with win over Barnet By Press Association August 26 2023, 5.46pm

A late goal saw off Barnet (Steve Welsh/PA) Dagenham and Redbridge saw off Barnet 1-0 to earn their first win of the season. Both teams had a few chances throughout, but it was Dagenham who looked like opening the scoring, Sam Ling going close from a 62nd-minute corner. Zak Brunt hit back for Barnet, having a go from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute but curling his effort wide. However the scoring was finally in the 87th minute when Nik Tavares got a shot away that went in off Barnet defender Nicke Kabamba.