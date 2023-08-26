Troy Deeney scores first Forest Green goal to earn point at AFC Wimbledon

Troy Deeney scored his first Forest Green goal to secure a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The former Premier League striker lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Alex Bass with 15 minutes to go, cancelling out James Ball’s first-half strike.

James Tilley missed a golden opportunity to put AFC Wimbledon ahead after 15 minutes with a close-range header.

Forest Green responded when Charlie McCann’s effort just glanced off a post, while Matty Stevens had a close-range header that was well saved by Bass in the 27th minute.

Ball opened the scoring seven minutes later with a thunderous header from a corner sent in by former Rovers midfielder Armani Little.

There were few chances in the second half until Nathan Holland forced a save from Bass in the 62nd minute.

But Deeney kept his cool under pressure to lob Bass and score Forest Green’s third goal of the season to draw his side level on his second substitute appearance for the club.

AFC Wimbledon almost won it, but were guilty of some poor finishing late on as the two teams shared the spoils.