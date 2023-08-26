MK Dons move top of League Two after sending Doncaster bottom with victory

MK Dons moved top of the table after holding on to claim a 2-1 victory over Doncaster to make it four wins out of five in League Two.

Daniel Harvie gave MK Dons the lead, before fellow defender Warren O’Hora doubled their tally later in the first half.

Substitute Lee Molyneux pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Rovers were unable to find an equaliser and moved to the bottom of the table as a result.

Doncaster arrived in Milton Keynes seeking a first League Two win this season, but the hosts struck first, as a deflected Jonathan Leko cross fell kindly for Harvie to place the ball beyond Ian Lawlor.

Just after the half-hour mark, O’Hora headed in a Dawson Devoy corner to give the Dons a second goal.

Half-time substitute Molyneux thumped a drive into the back of the net – just after coming on – to halve the deficit for the visitors.

Tommy Rowe would later have a goal disallowed for offside, before the away side could not take advantage of later chances and corners as the Dons held out to win the game.