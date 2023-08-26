Martyn Waghorn is a real force for us – Derby boss Paul Warne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Martyn Waghorn is a real force for us – Derby boss Paul Warne

By Press Association
Martyn Waghorn earned the praise of his manager (Joe Giddens/PA)
Martyn Waghorn earned the praise of his manager (Joe Giddens/PA)

Delighted Derby boss Paul Warne hailed hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn – but not just for his goals.

The veteran striker toasted the fifth treble of his career when inspiring the Rams to come from behind at Peterborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris handed the hosts a brief advantage before Derby ran riot with four goals in 16 minutes.

Waghorn bagged the first of them before Eirin Cashin’s header completed the turnaround.

Waghorn then took centre-stage by getting a toe to a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing strike for a third goal before completing his treble on the stroke of half-time.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson saw red before Kwame Poku bagged a late consolation.

Warne said: “I don’t seem to ever have much joy against Fergie’s teams and I was really disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“But I fancy us to out-score most teams so it wasn’t a massive drama to fall behind.

“The reaction from the lads was really pleasing and everything that could go right for us for the rest of the first half, did.

“It’s usually a good day at the office when one of your strikers scores a hat-trick and I’m sure everyone will talk about Waggy’s goals, but it’s everything else I like about him.

“He thoroughly deserves his hat-trick, but I’ve said many times it’s not just what he does on the pitch alone.

“It’s also all the stuff off the pitch…how he is in the dressing room, how he drives training, how he picks the young lads up. He is a real force for us.”

Ferguson’s dismissal – for collecting two cautions just seconds apart – meant assistant boss Kieran Scarff was left to reflect on a second successive Posh defeat.

He said: “The game went exactly the way we hoped it would at first. We started strongly and were probably disappointed to only be one goal up.

“We provided Derby with four opportunities and they were ruthless. That was the big difference in the first half. We also had the chances to be (ruthless) ourselves, but we weren’t.

“We’ll look back at the defending, as we do for every goal we concede. I’m sure there are things we could have done better.

“In some respects you would say the scoreline is a harsh reflection, but Derby took their chances and we didn’t.”

On the dismissal of Ferguson, Scarff added: “There is a real confusion around football with the new rules, but the lack of consistency still remains.

“There is always going to be emotion in football, whether it be on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.

“Obviously it’s got to be appropriate and there was nothing inappropriate as far as I was concerned. Their dugout couldn’t believe it either.”