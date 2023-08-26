Richie Wellens says Leyton Orient ‘exceptional’ during win over Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens says Leyton Orient ‘exceptional’ during win over Cambridge

By Press Association
Richie Wellens was delighted with the outcome (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Richie Wellens was delighted with the outcome (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Richie Wellens praised his “exceptional” players after Leyton Orient earned a 2-0 home win against Cambridge.

The visitors started the game at the top of League One but were swept aside by their hosts and seldom given an opportunity to showcase their best form.

Seeking their first win of the season since returning to the third tier, Orient were given a confidence booster when 19-year-old Watford loanee Shaq Forde gave them a first-half lead.

Theo Archibald doubled the advantage after the interval to earn Orient a dominant and convincing victory, whilst The U’s dropped down to ninth.

“The players have taken on a lot of information this week and were exceptional this afternoon,” Wellens said.

“We’ve had people that haven’t been up to speed and when you sign players later on like we have, they need more time so we took a couple out.

“It’s my job to make difficult decisions and I thought with Michael Morrison, who I played with – no disrespect because he’s a brilliant player – but we knew against him and (Ryan) Bennett, we should go with speed against them and it worked.

“I am really pleased for Shaq Forde. I watched him all week and I love working with young players who are athletic, exuberant and want to do well.

“He trained well all week and every time he finished the ball in training it flew into the net. I just thought we can’t leave him out.

“Theo Archibald was excellent again and deserved his goal. We’ve asked him to play at wing-back, which isn’t ideal for him or me, but his application has earned him that goal.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner had no complaints about the outcome.

“We weren’t very good and they were excellent causing us problems all afternoon,” he admitted.

“It’s not a wake-up call because we don’t think we’re the best team in the league so it’s a wake-up call for others and not us.

“The goals we conceded were very poor and when the second went in we looked like a team that couldn’t wait to finish the game.

“The last five minutes we had a great chance and if we score it might be the Alamo, if we score, but we didn’t take it and didn’t deserve it and they were much better than us so deserved the points.

“It’s back to work again for us because that was a long way short of where we have been in the opening games of the season.

“First half we were okay but they played the perfect game, outrun us and we turned the ball over far too quickly so we never had any control of the game.”