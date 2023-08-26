Dorking snatch late draw at home to York

Jason Prior’s late strike dashed York’s hopes of a first win in the Vanarama National League this season as Dorking secured a 2-2 draw.

Dorking went ahead in the 17th minute when James McShane prodded home after the Minstermen were unable to sufficiently deal with a long throw into the area.

Harrison Male preserved Dorking’s lead by denying Olly Dyson before half-time but York were level after 58 minutes when Maziar Kouhyar curled a left-footed effort into the top corner.

Dipo Akinyemi then put York ahead for the first time after gathering the ball on the right and rifling across Male in the 73rd minute.

But Prior headed into the roof of the net in the 85th minute as York were left to rue a third consecutive draw. Lenell John-Lewis saw a header cleared off the line in added-on time before the York captain was giving his marching orders for a rash challenge on Seb Bowerman.