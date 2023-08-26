Doncaster boss Grant McCann rues costly mistakes in MK Dons defeat

Doncaster boss Grant McCann rued costly mistakes in what he believed was still an encouraging performance in a 2-1 League Two defeat to MK Dons.

Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hara put Dons 2-0 up in the opening half at Stadium MK, both profiting from mistakes from the visitors on their way to finding the back of the net.

Luke Molyneux pulled one back for Rovers 10 minutes into the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser, despite applying pressure late on.

And McCann believed his side – who moved to the bottom of the table as a result – should have won the contest.

“I thought we were the better team today – simple as that,” said McCann. “They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.

“Last week, we showed nothing to get back into the game against Notts County, today we had a real identity about us and hopefully that’s us turning the corner and that we can start moving in the right direction.

“I don’t like losing games, of course I don’t, but when I see a team that shows a good performance, then I’m happy.

“We’re not going to win every single game and we need to start winning in the league, of course, but in terms of the performance, it was good. The result was obviously not so good.”

Victory continues a strong start to the season for Dons, who are looking to return to League One at the first time of asking following their relegation last season.

Graham Alexander’s side have won four of their five matches to begin the season and he is eager to build some real momentum in their promotion quest.

After Saturday’s win put them top, he said: “League position is irrelevant at the minute but 12 points from 15 is a good take.

“Positions will be important right at the end of the season but it’s important we keep on adding to our tally and keep giving our supporters something to get behind us with.

“There was great support all the way through the game both when we were on top and under the cosh a bit. That support was fantastic and we’ve rewarded them again with another win at home.

“I thought we started the second half OK but we let them back into it. It was a great finish from the guy but we’ll have a look how he got there.

“We had to keep patching up the team to get over the line. I’m delighted for the players again – they’re maxing out their efforts for each other and it’s a great three points.”