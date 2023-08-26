Manchester United fans protest against Glazers’ ownership during mass sit-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester United fans protest against Glazers’ ownership during mass sit-in

By Press Association
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the club (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Thousands of Manchester United fans stayed behind to protest against the Glazers’ ownership after the comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

It has been 18 years since the Americans’ controversial leveraged takeover of the club and nine months since they announced a strategic review.

The sale of United was one option being considered but the interminable potential takeover process rumbles on, despite offers from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 1958 supporters’ group have led calls for the Glazers to sell up and organised an hour-long sit-in after the 3-2 win against Forest on Saturday.

“Stay in your seats and protest,” read their tweet before kick-off. “History, Dignity, Integrity. They stole it all. For you. For us. For each other.”

Thousands did just that, with banners held aloft and chants filling the air long after the full-time whistle.

Asked about the fans’ protest, United manager Erik ten Hag said: “They are entitled to have that opinion.

“But you see also between the fans and the team there’s a very strong bond.

“I think throughout my time here it even got stronger and stronger.

“Today I think, even again, we make it stronger because such a magnificent comeback will help and support that.

“We got big support from them, away from home and at Old Trafford, and we have to keep strengthening that.

“It’s very good to see that fight and the spirit between us.”