Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji

By Press Association
Steve Borthwick insists he is confident despite England’s lack of form (John Walton/PA)
Steve Borthwick insists he is confident despite England’s lack of form (John Walton/PA)

England boss Steve Borthwick insisted he will stay loyal to his players and management team despite one of the darkest days in the nation’s rugby history.

A 30-22 defeat by Fiji was their first loss to the Islanders in eight meetings and the first time they have fallen to a current tier-two team, with the result expected to plunge them to an all-time lowest position of ninth in the global rankings.

The worst possible build-up to the World Cup has seen their record under Borthwick number only three wins in nine Tests and their critical Pool D opener against Argentina is only a fortnight away.

Borthwick refused to panic, however, as he outlined his belief that England will come good.

“I’m very confident with the all the people involved in the team – the players, the coaches, the management,” Borthwick said.

“This isn’t the result that we wanted and we’re all disappointed. But the focus is to make sure we put in the performance we need against Argentina.

“We’ve got a very good group of talented players who we are sure will play exceptionally well against Argentina. I’m very happy with the squad we’ve got.

“I’ve been involved with other England teams before that have been under pressure, in difficult circumstances and facing adversity like the challenges we’ve faced – and they’ve come apart.

“What I sense is that this is a group that is coming even tighter together. We’re looking forward to getting into this World Cup.”

England made a high-octane start as they raced into an 8-0 lead but Fiji – who matched their customary magic in attack with tactical smarts and impressive organisation – took hold of the game by scoring three entertaining tries.

“We’re bitterly disappointed. Frustrated that we saw growth in some areas of our game but other areas dropped off,” Borthwick said.

“If you miss that many tackles against a team like Fiji they are going to score tries. The team started positively but made too many errors and slipped off too many tackles.

“Credit Fiji for an excellent performance. We knew they were a dangerous side after they pushed France very hard in France.

“They are going to do very well at the World Cup and there’s the potential for us to meet them again in a few weeks time.

“Our focus is to be ready for Argentina. These games in August are there for us to understand the areas that we need to develop.”

Fiji’s all-court performance will have shaken their Pool C rivals Wales and Australia as they fully justified the growing expectations that they will claim some major scalps at the World Cup.

“We don’t get to play at Twickenham too often so this was a great honour for us. It’s huge to get the victory and I’m very proud of the boys,” head coach Simon Raiwalui said.

“I wouldn’t say we were comfortable because it was a tough match. We’ve made a huge progression with our rugby.”