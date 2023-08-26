Mani Dieseruvwe brace helps Hartlepool go top of National League with Fylde win

Mani Dieseruvwe scored twice as Hartlepool defeated Fylde 3-1 to move to the top of the National League table.

Dieseruvwe headed in the opener in the 25th minute and was involved in Hartlepool’s second eight minutes later, combining with Chris Wreh to set up Callum Cooke for a curling finish into the bottom corner.

Newly-promoted Fylde gave themselves hope by pulling one back in first-half injury time through Gold Omotayo.

But Dieseruvwe made it four goals for the season with his second of the game eight minutes after half-time.