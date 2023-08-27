Hibernian sack Lee Johnson after winless start to league campaign

Lee Johnson has been sacked as Hibernian manager.

Hibs confirmed Johnson had departed less than 24 hours after a 3-2 home defeat by Livingston meant they had lost their opening three cinch Premiership matches.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said on the Hibernian website: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

The change comes ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa with Hibs 5-0 down from the first leg.

Hibs confirmed that coaches Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen had also left with immediate effect.

Former skipper David Gray will take caretaker charge for the “immediate future”, supported by Stuart Garden.