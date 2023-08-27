Luke McCowan’s brilliant finish seals all three points for Dundee against Hearts

Luke McCowan was the Dundee hero as his stunning goal secured the Dark Blues’ first cinch Premiership victory of the season against Hearts at Kilmac Stadium.

There was little between the teams in a goalless first half, but the Jam Tarts seemed to have taken a grip of the game after the break before McCowan popped up with his decisive finish.

The victory lifts Dundee up to sixth in the table, level on points with Hearts in fifth.

The opening stages of the contest were even with Dundee the first to threaten in the 14th minute when the ball fell to Zach Robinson, but the striker’s shot flew wide.

Shortly after, Hearts had a chance of their own from an Alex Lowry corner, but Frankie Kent sent his header over the crossbar.

Dark Blues midfielder Finlay Robertson managed to place a shot on target in the 28th minute, but his volley from the edge of the box flew straight at visiting goalkeeper Zander Clark who easily gathered.

Five minutes later, the hosts thought they had taken the lead when a Jordan McGhee shot was deflected in by Robinson, but following a VAR check, the effort was ruled out for offside.

Hearts forward Yutaro Oda then tumbled in the Dundee penalty area under a challenge from Owen Beck, but referee Alan Muir waved play on.

Scott Tiffoney threatened again when he cut in from the left, but his low cross-shot was comfortably saved by Clark as the sides headed down the tunnel at the break with the game still deadlocked.

The visitors made three changes at half-time with Liam Boyce, Nat Atkinson and Cammy Devlin coming on for Oda, Toby Sibbick and Odel Offiah.

And Boyce came close to making an immediate impact in the 47th minute when he hit a shot from a tight angle that was deflected wide for a corner.

Hearts’ tails were up with Lowry dinking a cross from the left towards Kenneth Vargas, but his header was cleared off the line by Beck.

Steven Naismith’s side came close again when Stephen Kingsley hit a superb 30-yard free-kick that looked destined to fly into the top corner, but home keeper Trevor Carson produced a stunning acrobatic save to tip the ball away for a corner.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 63rd minute. Hearts’ Aidan Denholm gave the ball away with McCowan pouncing to hit a sublime 30-yard lob over the head of the retreating Clark and into the back of the net.

McCowan almost turned provider in the 80th minute, hitting a cross from the right towards Robinson whose goal-bound header was tipped away to safety by Clark.

Dundee survived a late Hearts onslaught to hold on to all three points.