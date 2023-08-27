Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi joins Alaves on season-long loan deal

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has joined LaLiga side Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

The Romania international has scored 16 goals in 99 appearances for Rangers but has only made four starts since returning from a serious knee injury in January.

The 24-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season, coming on in the 89th minute against Servette at Ibrox and playing 33 minutes in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup win against Morton.

A loan departure looked likely after he was left out of Michael Beale’s Champions League squad ahead of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Rangers wishes Ianis well for his loan spell which provides him with a fantastic opportunity for regular football having spent almost a year out through injury.”

Hagi signed an extended contract in December last year, with his deal said to run until the summer of 2026.