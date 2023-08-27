Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi joins Alaves on season-long loan deal By Press Association August 27 2023, 6.12pm Share Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi joins Alaves on season-long loan deal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4674922/rangers-midfielder-ianis-hagi-joins-alaves-on-season-long-loan-deal/ Copy Link Ianis Hagi has moved to Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA) Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has joined LaLiga side Alaves on a season-long loan deal. The Romania international has scored 16 goals in 99 appearances for Rangers but has only made four starts since returning from a serious knee injury in January. The 24-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season, coming on in the 89th minute against Servette at Ibrox and playing 33 minutes in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup win against Morton. Hola, @Alaves 👋🏼💙 https://t.co/wuKtS6AT5k— Ianis Hagi (@IanisHagi10) August 27, 2023 A loan departure looked likely after he was left out of Michael Beale’s Champions League squad ahead of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven. A club statement read: “Everyone at Rangers wishes Ianis well for his loan spell which provides him with a fantastic opportunity for regular football having spent almost a year out through injury.” Hagi signed an extended contract in December last year, with his deal said to run until the summer of 2026.