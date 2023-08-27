Stephen Robinson praises ‘outstanding’ St Mirren despite draw with Aberdeen

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson praised his “outstanding” side as he focused on the positives after a late blow against Aberdeen cost them top spot in the cinch Premiership.

Saints fought back to lead 2-1 thanks to Greg Kiltie’s penalty and a strike from substitute Alex Greive and were moments away from a seventh straight win.

But a VAR review led to a penalty for handball against Alex Gogic and Bojan Miovski levelled 10 minutes into stoppage-time.

St Mirren had recovered from a late blow in the first half when Jonny Hayes’ free-kick nestled in the far corner in Aberdeen’s first attack of note in the 42nd minute.

And Robinson wants his players to quickly brush off the last-gasp setback.

Robinson said: “I thought we dominated the game from start to finish. We created all of the chances and luck didn’t go our way with certain things.

“All I can ask for is that level of quality and I got that. Some of the football we played and the quality of the chances we created were a credit to that group of players. I would rather talk about them than about decisions or things that went against us.

“That’s all I can ask of those boys who are very, very talented and I’m very proud of them.

“They feel that they should have another two points but ultimately we don’t.

“If we play like that, as we have done for the last seven games, we’ll be fine. We controlled the game and passed the ball really well and opened up an Aberdeen side which has spent a lot of money.

“They are a very good side, make no mistake about that. They are doing very well and doing very well in Europe but we made them look average because of our performance. They are a good side but our quality was outstanding.

“All I can say to the boys is to keep going as we are heading in the right direction.”

There was further drama after Miovski hit the net as the striker’s penalty was subjected to a VAR check for a “double touch”.

Robinson, whose side had two goals disallowed for offside, said: “You’re always going to have that throughout games and these things happen sometimes. It didn’t go our way. It would be wrong for me to make a comment as it wouldn’t be an educated comment as I’ve not seen it from any great angle.”

Aberdeen were a shadow of the side that drew 2-2 with Swedish champions BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Manager Barry Robson said: “First and foremost credit to St Mirren. I thought they were excellent.

“We looked a yard off it all over the pitch. But, when you can’t win it then you don’t lose it. I thought we hung in there and fought right until the end.

“It was hard to go from the high of Hacken to playing the form team in Scotland. They had won their first six games this season and we have been on the road for a long time.

“I think the fans helped us in the end. We needed to get something out of the game and thanks to them we did. We probably got a few VAR decisions as well.”

Meanwhile, Robson claimed he was “hugely” confident that Miovski would still be at the club next week amid reports Southampton are preparing a bid for the North Macedonia striker.