Talking Points as Britain’s athletes match previous best at World Championships

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr celebrates his gold in Budapest. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain return from Budapest after a successful World Championships.

They won 10 medals – the joint highest in their history and level with the medal haul from Stuttgart in 1993 – and, here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points.

It was a memorable week for Great Britain
It was a memorable week for Great Britain (PA Graphics)

Britain’s golden girl

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Two – Budapest
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson regained the heptathlon title in Budapest. (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was a true comeback story for Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who has been beset by injury problems since winning her first heptathlon title in 2019.
She was a strong medal contender but all the pre-Championships talk was about how Anna Hall would ease to victory, with defending champion Nafi Thiam out. Yet Johnson-Thompson never let the American, hampered by a knee problem, out of her sight – setting two personal bests – to reclaim her crown, proving her fight and quality a year out from the Paris Olympics.

Zharnel Hughes caps a successful summer

A bronze in the 100 metres was Hughes’ big moment and underlines his progress in a summer where he broke the long-standing 100m and 200m British records. He remained positive after fourth in the 200m but was clearly frustrated following another fourth in the 4x100m relay. Performance director Stephen Maguire knows the 28-year-old must now grasp his chance after his global breakthrough.

Agony for Asher-Smith

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Seven – Budapest
Dina Asher-Smith was left frustrated by a neural problem in Budapest. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith believed she was in PB shape, at least in the 100m, but a neural problem ultimately ended her medal hopes. A disappointing eighth in the 100m and seventh in the 200m saw her leave the Championships empty-handed having not run in the relay either. With women’s sprinting perhaps the best it has ever been, Asher-Smith will hope to resolve any issue quickly or lose vital momentum ahead of the Olympics.

Keely faces more battles ahead

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Nine – Budapest
Kenya’s Mary Moraa (centre) celebrates with her gold medal with Keely Hodgkinson and Athing Mu. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 21-year-old will be getting fed up of hearing other anthems while she stands on the podium. Silver at the Olympics, Commonwealths and now two second places at the World Championships will add fuel to the fire ahead of the 800m at the Paris Games. New champion Mary Moraa, Athing Mu – who won last year – and Hodgkinson will continue to battle it out in their fascinating competition.

King Kerr

Josh Kerr continued the British domination of Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m as he emulated Jake Wightman’s win in Eugene last year. It sets up a mouth-watering clash in Paris next year between the two Edinburgh AC club mates and the defending Olympic champion. World Athletics president Seb Coe – a double 1500m Olympic champion – labelled Kerr’s win his best moment of the Championships.