Elliot Anderson named in Scotland squad to face Cyprus and England

Steve Clarke has named former England youth international Elliot Anderson in his squad for games against Cyprus and Gareth Southgate’s side.

The Newcastle midfielder has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and has recently turned down call-ups to Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 squad while he considered his international future.

The 20-year-old has played one under-21 international for Scotland, against Belgium in June 2022.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming matches against Cyprus and England. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/2tfIZ9ZAeS#CYPSCO | #SCOENG pic.twitter.com/kMERnMhogJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 28, 2023

He has also been capped at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level for Scotland, and under-19 level for England.

Anderson has come off the bench in all three of Newcastle’s Premier League matches this season.