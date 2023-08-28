Luis Rubiales’ mother on hunger strike over ‘inhuman’ treatment of son – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luis Rubiales’ mother on hunger strike over ‘inhuman’ treatment of son – reports

By Press Association
The mother of Luis Rubiales has gone on hunger strike in protest at his “inhuman” treatment (Handout from RFEF/AP)
The mother of Luis Rubiales has gone on hunger strike in protest at his “inhuman” treatment (Handout from RFEF/AP)

The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales is on hunger strike over the “inhuman” treatment of her son, according to reports in Spain.

Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on August 20.

The 46-year-old grabbed his crotch in the stadium’s VIP area in celebration of Spain’s win over England, when he was stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent.

The crisis has now taken a bizarre turn with Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar, having reportedly locked herself in a church in his hometown of Motril, and refusing to eat.

Bejar told Spanish news agency EFE the strike was “indefinite” and was being done to highlight the “inhuman hunt” against her son, who on Friday refused to resign amid pressure to do so.

Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz added: “We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time.

“(The media) don’t stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It’s not fair.”

FIFA has suspended Rubiales for an initial period of 90 days. He and the Spanish federation (RFEF) have also been ordered not to contact Hermoso either directly or through intermediaries.

Hermoso has accused the RFEF of a “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture” as a total of 81 players signed a letter stating they will not accept national team call-ups while Rubiales remains in situ.

FUTPRO, the union which put out the statement on behalf of the players, has been contacted by the PA news agency to establish whether the signatories of the letter will play for Spain while Rubiales is provisionally suspended.

The world champions’ next match is scheduled to be away to Sweden in the Women’s Nations League on September 22.

Spain’s coaching staff, with the exception of head coach Jorge Vilda, have resigned en masse.

Vilda issued a statement on Saturday criticising Rubiales’ behaviour in Sydney, describing it as “inappropriate” and “unacceptable”, but he did not tender his resignation.

Rubiales' conduct at the World Cup final has been widely criticised, but he refused to resign
Rubiales’ conduct at the World Cup final has been widely criticised, but he refused to resign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rubiales said on Friday he had been the victim of a “social assassination” and stated loudly and repeatedly “I am not going to resign” to rounds of applause at an extraordinary general assembly of the RFEF.

FIFA’s decision to suspend Rubiales from all football activity means he is also currently unable to carry out his duties as a UEFA executive committee member and vice-president.

European football’s governing body has yet to comment on the case.