Ricky Korboa and Dennon Lewis on the scoresheet as Woking beat Dorking

Ricky Korboa scored for Woking (Adam Davy/PA) Woking secured their third win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Surrey rivals Dorking. The Cards opened the scoring through Ricky Korboa, who capitalised on a Zak Bradshaw cross in the 34th minute. Chances continued to come for both sides, with Woking's Padraig Amond among those unable to take advantage. Eventually they did double their lead, with Dennon Lewis making it two late on.