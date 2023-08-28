Basement club Southend suffer defeat at Bromley

Southend slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Bromley in their first game since a fan protest against the running of the club on Saturday.

A points deduction means that Southend sit on minus one after six games of the National League season, and their lot worsened when Louis Dennis scored for the hosts after 18 minutes.

Michael Cheek doubled the lead in the 55th minute as Bromley pulled clear of the relegation places.

A consolation goal scored a minute later by Noor Husin ultimately proved in vain as Southend finished the day six points from safety.