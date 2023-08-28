British Athletics chief Stephen Maguire excited by Olympic medal prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Athletics chief Stephen Maguire excited by Olympic medal prospects

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain are primed for a medal bonanza at the Olympics, according to British Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire.

The squad’s 10 medals at the World Championships in Budapest matched the record from Stuttgart in 1993.

Keely Hodgkinson’s 800m silver and two 4x400m relay bronze medals on the final evening on Sunday boosted the tally – less than a year before the start of the Paris Olympics.

Team GB at the World Athletics Championships, 2013-23
Team GB improved significantly on recent World Championships (PA graphic)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr won gold and, after just four track and field medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Maguire has high hopes next year.

He said: “Paris is going to be another level but the way we’re getting the medals, in very tough competition, I’d be very optimistic.

“I’m delighted. The amount of finalists that we’ve had, the amount of top-12 (finishes) that we’ve had, a lot of the younger athletes stepping up and actually converting what they’re doing in the season coming into competition.

“It’s been brilliant. So there’s a real feelgood factor, Kat started things off. That story just resonated through everyone.

“What a start with that and the mixed relay and then things snowballed.

“These World Championships have been tough. The standard has been absolutely through the roof.”

The men’s 4x100m relay team missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in Saturday’s final, after a disrupted build-up when Reece Prescod dropped out of the squad on the eve of the championships.

Maguire also had to take more responsibility for the relays with head of sprints and relays Darren Campbell officially on sick leave.

The men were the only relay squad not to win a medal in Budapest – with the others all collecting bronze – and Maguire will seek talks with Prescod.

World Athletics Championships 2023 medal table
World Athletics Championships 2023 medal table (PA graphic)

“There are never going to be winners. The athlete is always the loser, aren’t they? He didn’t perform and whatever but it’s communication, understanding behaviours,” said Maguire, who was previously sprints and relays coach.

“I’m not sure it’s (about) clearing the air but, in high performance sport, you need black and white conversations as well. I think there’s a conversation needed.

“High performance sport is difficult and the ability to compete at this level is difficult. Reece and I actually have a good relationship and I’ll have no problems chatting to Reece at the end of September, October time.”