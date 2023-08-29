On this day in 2007: Sir Andrew Strauss resigns as England Test captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2007: Sir Andrew Strauss resigns as England Test captain

By Press Association
Andrew Strauss (left) resigned as England captain to be immediately replaced by Alastair Cook. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Andrew Strauss (left) resigned as England captain to be immediately replaced by Alastair Cook. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Andrew Strauss brought the curtain down on one of the most successful eras in English cricket on this day in 2012, announcing his resignation as Test captain and retirement from the game.

Strauss, 35, blamed his faltering batting form for the decision to bow out on exactly 100 Test caps as he was revered as one his country’s finest-ever leaders, an endlessly dignified presence on and off the field and a captain who led the side to success 24 times in 50 Tests.

That record places him fifth behind Joe Root, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan as his country’s most experienced skipper and joint third in terms of matches won.

England captain Andrew Strauss looks at the Ashes Urn following victory over Australia in the fifth npower Test Match at the Oval
England captain Andrew Strauss looks at the Ashes Urn following victory over Australia in the fifth npower Test Match at the Oval. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

But he will primarily be remembered as a man who masterminded home and away Ashes wins in 2009 and 2010-11 and became the first England captain to get his hands on the ICC mace awarded to the world’s number one Test team.

His successor as captain was confirmed as his opening partner Cook, with Strauss starting a career in commentary before becoming the first-ever director of England cricket in May 2015 before resigning in 2018.