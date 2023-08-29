Norwich into Carabao Cup third round with win over Bristol City

An opportunist second-half strike from Przemyslaw Placheta was enough to put Norwich through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory over Championship rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The winner came on 49 minutes when Placheta accepted a pass from Sam McCallum inside the box and turned cleverly to fire a right-footed shot just inside the far post from a narrow angle.

It was the decisive moment in a fast, open game that did credit to both sides.

The highlight of an entertaining first half was Max O’Leary’s brilliant 27th-minute save to keep out a powerful downward header from Norwich striker Adam Idah.

Both teams failed to match promising approach play with a decisive finish, Nahki Wells forcing Norwich’s debutant goalkeeper George Long into a smart save with a 44th-minute drive.

Idah shot narrowly wide early on, while Gabriel Sara also went close for the visitors with a 40th-minute shot.

Norwich made a fast start to the second half, Liam Gibbs striking the crossbar with a shot from inside the box before Placheta broke the deadlock.

From then on, the visitors defended strongly to repel a committed home side, lacking a cutting edge.