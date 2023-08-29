Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick sees Crystal Palace fight back to beat Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick sees Crystal Palace fight back to beat Plymouth

By Press Association
Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hat-trick saved Palace (Steven Paston/PA)
Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hat-trick saved Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a superb second-half hat-trick as Crystal Palace won 4-2 at Plymouth in the EFL Cup second round after trailing 2-0.

Palace scored three goals in four minutes to turn the tie on its head.

An inspirational triple substitution – the introduction of Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp on 55 minutes – had an immediate impact as all three subs played a part in the four Palace goals.

Ayew’s inch-perfect cross from the right side of the box was converted by Odsonne Edouard after 58 minutes and Mateta scored his first in the 61st, teed up by Eze after a superb run down the left by Tyrick Mitchell.

Within a minute, the French striker had put Palace ahead, hammering the ball home from Schlupp’s superb defence-splitting pass into the penalty area.

Mateta completed his treble in the 83rd minute, roofing the ball home from an angle after Eze had won it in midfield and put him in on goal.

Argyle had taken a sixth minute lead from their first meaningful attack as Tyreik Wright broke down the right. His deep cross was headed back across goal from the far post by Callum Wright, where New Zealand international striker Ben Waine hooked the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Palace thought they had levelled when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fired home but the effort was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Visiting defender Nathaniel Clyne then made a brilliant far post clearance as the Wright combination worked well again. Another deep cross from the right by Tyreik Wright was cleverly cleared as Callum Wright tried sweeping the ball home off the foot of the upright.

Palace should have levelled in the 32nd minute after another brilliant incisive run from Rak-Sakyi, cutting in from the right and sending a low cross speeding across the Argyle goalmouth. Mateta slid in at the far post but just failed to connect as the ball sped out of play.

As half-time approached, Kaine Kesler-Hayden made a last-ditch tackle to deny Naouirou Ahamada as he closed in on goal.

Argyle only took 30 seconds of the second half to double their lead. Mickel Miller cut in from the left and passed forward to attacking midfielder Luke Cundle, who curled the ball past Sam Johnstone from 25 yards.