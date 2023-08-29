Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick sees Crystal Palace fight back to beat Plymouth

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a superb second-half hat-trick as Crystal Palace won 4-2 at Plymouth in the EFL Cup second round after trailing 2-0.

Palace scored three goals in four minutes to turn the tie on its head.

An inspirational triple substitution – the introduction of Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp on 55 minutes – had an immediate impact as all three subs played a part in the four Palace goals.

Ayew’s inch-perfect cross from the right side of the box was converted by Odsonne Edouard after 58 minutes and Mateta scored his first in the 61st, teed up by Eze after a superb run down the left by Tyrick Mitchell.

Within a minute, the French striker had put Palace ahead, hammering the ball home from Schlupp’s superb defence-splitting pass into the penalty area.

Mateta completed his treble in the 83rd minute, roofing the ball home from an angle after Eze had won it in midfield and put him in on goal.

Argyle had taken a sixth minute lead from their first meaningful attack as Tyreik Wright broke down the right. His deep cross was headed back across goal from the far post by Callum Wright, where New Zealand international striker Ben Waine hooked the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Palace thought they had levelled when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fired home but the effort was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Visiting defender Nathaniel Clyne then made a brilliant far post clearance as the Wright combination worked well again. Another deep cross from the right by Tyreik Wright was cleverly cleared as Callum Wright tried sweeping the ball home off the foot of the upright.

Palace should have levelled in the 32nd minute after another brilliant incisive run from Rak-Sakyi, cutting in from the right and sending a low cross speeding across the Argyle goalmouth. Mateta slid in at the far post but just failed to connect as the ball sped out of play.

As half-time approached, Kaine Kesler-Hayden made a last-ditch tackle to deny Naouirou Ahamada as he closed in on goal.

Argyle only took 30 seconds of the second half to double their lead. Mickel Miller cut in from the left and passed forward to attacking midfielder Luke Cundle, who curled the ball past Sam Johnstone from 25 yards.