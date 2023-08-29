Exeter beat Stevenage on penalties to reach third round of Carabao Cup

Exeter made it through to the third round of the League Cup for the first time since 1989, but they needed penalties after a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at St James Park.

Exeter made a fine start to the game with a goal in the fifth minute. Alex Hartridge saw his initial header saved from a corner, but he reacted quickly to volley past Krisztian Hegyi.

In a half of few chances, Exeter’s Pierce Sweeney saw his header easily saved by Hegyi, while it took until the 40th minute for Stevenage to threaten, but Elliott List’s fierce shot was saved by Viljami Sinisalo in the Exeter goal.

The home side’s domination continued after the break, but they were unable to kill the game off. Sweeney, Hartridge and Jack Aitchison all went close before Aitchison was forced off after a nasty collision with an advertising hoarding.

Out of nothing, Stevenage drew level when Jordan Roberts headed in a Harry Anderson cross in the 69th minute. That sent the match into a penalty shoot-out with neither side able to find a winning goal.

The stage was set for Sinisalo to save from Dan Butler, and Sweeney to send Exeter through by scoring the fifth of their five spot-kicks.