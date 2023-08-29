Crewe pay penalty as they bow out of Carabao Cup to rivals Port Vale

Crewe missed all four spot-kicks as they crashed out 2-0 on penalties to local rivals Port Vale in the Carabao Cup after the Staffordshire derby ended goalless in normal time.

It was a horror show for the visitors at Vale Park as Elliott Nevitt blasted over the bar before Connor Ripley produced a good save to keep out Chris Long’s penalty.

Rio Adebisi rattled the bar and Joel Tabiner’s miss ended their misery.

Thomas Sang failed with Vale’s third spot-kick after James Wilson and Oliver Arblaster scored the first two.

The hosts had the majority of the chances but couldn’t break down the Railwaymen inside 90 minutes.

Adebisi wasted a great chance to fire the visitors ahead as he poked over from close range.

Down the other end, Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies produced a good save to keep out Alex Iacovitti’s header at the back post.

Vale made a triple change to try and force a result but saw former Manchester United man Wilson’s audacious effort barely trouble Davies.

The Crewe stopper once again frustrated Wilson after Sheffield United loanee Arblaster found the striker.

Arblaster’s long-range strike flew just over the bar with five minutes to go before penalties decided the outcome.