Ipswich edge past Reading on penalties

An understrength Ipswich had to work hard to secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup as they beat League One Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Town scored with three of their four spot-kicks but Reading missed three of theirs through Charlie Savage, Caylan Vickers and Ben Elliott.

Ipswich had fallen behind in only the second minute due to an own-goal from Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams but deservedly levelled in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage-time through Cameron Humphreys.

Freddie Ladapo made it 2-1 to Town just before the hour mark but Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan equalised three minutes from the end.

Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna changed his entire XI from that which started in the 4-3 Championship defeat at home to Leeds on Saturday.

And it was the hosts who made the breakthrough after just 69 seconds when Town keeper Cieran Slicker could only parry a Basil Tuma flick-on against full-back Williams – the ball then looping into the empty net.

Ipswich controlled the rest of the first half and, after a mazy run and deflected cross from Omari Hutchinson, Humphreys nudged home from almost on the goal-line.

Ipswich took the lead in the 59th minute when Ladapo sped on to Lee Evans’ fine pass to slot home but Reading substitute Ehibhatiomhan seized on a defensive error to make it 2-2 late on.