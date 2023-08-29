Michael Carrick lauds Middlesbrough character after late show at Bolton

Manager Michael Carrick praised Middlesbrough’s “spirit and togetherness” after stoppage-time goals from substitutes Riley McGree and Morgan Rogers sealed a 3-1 Carabao Cup comeback win at Bolton.

Dion Charles celebrated his new contract extension by giving the League One outfit a 23rd-minute lead.

Matt Crooks equalised 10 minutes later but it took Boro until the first minute of stoppage time to grab a deserved lead and avoid a penalty shootout.

Three minutes later Rogers netted his first goal since a summer move from Manchester City to seal only a second win of the campaign for the Teessiders.

“I am delighted for the players and delighted for the supporters,” said Carrick of his side’s second-half domination.

“Even if we hadn’t got that goal at the end everyone could see how well the boys had played.

“It summed up how we have started the season with things not dropping for us. But the boys stuck at it, kept believing and found a way.

“It looked like only a matter of time and so it proved to be. It shows the spirit and togetherness in the group which considering results doesn’t always prove the case.”

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt, whose side are now without a win in three, insisted: “I thought we were the better team in the first half.

“We had good control for large spells. They scored slightly against the run of play.

“In the second half what happens when you don’t manage the ball, you are out of possession for long periods.

“A bit like we do to teams in our own division eventually you get fatigued.

“Against the best teams you get picked off. There are lots of positives to be taken and lots of lessons to be learned.”