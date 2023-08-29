David Wagner proud of ‘mature’ display from much-changed Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wagner proud of ‘mature’ display from much-changed Norwich

By Press Association
David Wagner’s side reached the third round (Richard Sellers/PA)
David Wagner’s side reached the third round (Richard Sellers/PA)

David Wagner was bursting with pride after seeing his much-changed Norwich team reach the Carabao Cup third round with a deserved success at Bristol City.

The winner came on 49 minutes when Przemyslaw Placheta accepted a pass from Sam McCallum inside the box and turned to fire a right-footed shot just inside the far post.

It was enough to edge a fast, open game in favour of a Canaries team featuring nine changes.

Wagner said: “I am over the moon and very proud. We picked a young side and they have produced a very mature performance.

“We were not as clinical as against Huddersfield, but it was a great win against a very good Bristol side.

“What we showed was that whoever starts and whoever comes on as a sub, everyone knows his job and there is a togetherness about the group.

“We have a good and reliable squad, even if it is not high on numbers. I won’t rule out anything before the transfer window closes, but if we go with the current players I am up for the fight.”

Bristol City lacked a cutting edge to capitalise on some promising approach play.

Boss Nigel Pearson said: “It was about key moments again. There was a situation where Anis Mehmeti could have set up Nahki Wells for a tap-in and we have to do better in those situations.

“Ephraim Yeboah goes and looks dangerous, but we squander chances to give him the ball. That is poor decision-making.

“I expect more from all the players in terms of the winning mentality we need. We came up a bit short tonight against a very good team.”

Norwich created the better chances, Max O’Leary saving brilliantly from Adam Idah in the first half and Liam Gibbs striking the crossbar just before Placheta broke the deadlock.