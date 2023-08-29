Alex Neil delight as new signings help Stoke hammer Rotherham in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Neil delight as new signings help Stoke hammer Rotherham in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Stoke manager Alex Neil saw his side thrash Rotherham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stoke manager Alex Neil was delighted with his new recruits as full debutants Wouter Burger and Mehdi Leris got on the scoresheet in a 6-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Rotherham.

The second-round win extends the Potters’ perfect home record to four matches in all competitions this season – a run that started with a 4-1 victory over the Millers on the opening day of the new Championship campaign.

Burger, signed from FC Basel, opened the scoring early on, while Leris, brought in from Sampdoria, completed the rout in the 72nd minute.

“I think it’s important that obviously we try and maintain our home form, which has been good, and it’s nice to score a lot of goals,” Neil said.

“It’s nice to get a lot of new fellas on the pitch as well.

“We’re still in that transitional period where we’re getting boys in and trying to get them on the pitch.

“But we scored some great goals.

“I think to start it, Wout getting his first goal, sort of set us on our way.”

Stoke took a second-minute lead when Burger drove home from distance after picking up Cameron Humphreys’ headed clearance.

Summer signing Ryan Mmaee doubled the home side’s advantage in the 18th minute, bending the ball from Leris’ pull back.

Rotherham skipper Sean Morrison’s header swiftly halved the deficit, but Stoke restored their two-goal lead just before the half-hour mark as captain Josh Laurent arrowed a shot into the bottom corner.

The advantage was further increased as half-time approached, with Tyrese Campbell curling the ball in off the crossbar.

Any slender hopes the visitors had of staging a comeback were dashed in the 55th minute, when Laurent latched onto Campbell’s headed pass and rifled the ball into the net for his second goal, and Leris made it 6-1 with a fine finish 18 minutes from time.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, who made six changes to the team that started the 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, had no arguments with the final scoreline.

“Regardless of the personnel we had on that pitch, I think some of the players can perform better than they did,” he said.

“We knew what Stoke were going to come with because we faced it three weeks ago in the first game of the season, and we still couldn’t match their speed and intensity.”